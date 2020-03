BRIEF-Virgin Australia Confirms Co Is Exploring Options To Manage Through COVID-19 Crisis

March 31 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd:

* CONFIRMS CONTINUES TO EXPLORE A RANGE OF OPTIONS TO MANAGE THROUGH COVID-19 CRISIS

* OPTIONS INCLUDE REQUESTING FINANCIAL SUPPORT FROM AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT IN ORDER OF $1.4BN

* PRELIM PROPOSAL REMAINS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY BOARD AND AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT AND MAY/MAY NOT INCLUDE CONVERSION TO EQUITY

