BRIEF-Virgin Australia Posts H1 Underlying Profit Before Tax Of $14.5 Mln

** H1 REVENUE AND INCOME $ 3,118.2 MLN VS $3,071 MLN

** H1 STATUTORY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $97.3 MLN VS PROFIT OF $54.8 MLN

** H1 GROUP UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF $14.5 MLN

** GROUP CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE TO REMAIN FLAT FOR FY20 ON PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD.

** GROUP CAPACITY REDUCTION OF THREE PER CENT FOR FY20

** CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROUP EARNINGS BY $50-75 MLN IN 2H20.

** CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAVING A SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON TRAVEL INDUSTRY, ARE SEEING WEAKER DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL DEMAND

** SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN TIGERAIR FLEET AND NETWORK DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

** WORKFORCE REDUCTION PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK TO REMOVE 750 ROLES FROM BUSINESS AND ANNUALISED SAVINGS OF $75.0 MLN BY END OF FY20

** SHORT-TERM CAPACITY REDUCTIONS IN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED MARKETS INCLUDING TRANS- TASMAN AND CAIRNS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

** FULL REVIEW OF SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTS ALSO REMAINS ON TRACK FOR A TARGET OF $50.0 MLN IN ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS BY END OF FY20

** HAS BEEN AN INCREASE IN CANCELLATIONS & REDUCTION IN FORWARD BOOKINGS, LARGELY FOR LEISURE DESTINATIONS AND TIGERAIR ROUTES

** WILL FURTHER REDUCE ITS FLEET SIZE BY ACCELERATING EXIT OF SEVEN A320 AIRCRAFT FROM TIGERAIR FLEET, WHICH WILL CEASE FLYING BY OCT

** ANNOUNCES A NUMBER OF NETWORK AND CAPACITY CHANGES THAT ADDRESS MARKETS MOST AFFECTED, PARTICULARLY TIGERAIR

** FLEET REDUCTION INITIATIVE IS EQUIVALENT TO ABOUT FIVE PER CENT GROUP CAPACITY REDUCTION IN FY21

** EXIT OF ALL HONG KONG FLYING BY MARCH 2020

** TIGERAIR TRANSITION TO ALL BOEING 737-800NG AIRCRAFT BY OCT 2020

** TIGERAIR AUSTRALIA TO EXIT FIVE ROUTES

** ON TRACK FOR 400 ROLES EXITED BY 31 MARCH 2020, WITH 750 BY YEAR END

