April 16 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd:

* REQUESTS IMMEDIATE VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION OF COMPANIES ORDINARY SHARES AND UNSECURED NOTES

* NOT PRESENTLY IN POSITION TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISCUSSIONS REGARDING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND RESTRUCTURING ALTERNATIVES

* REQUESTS VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION TILL ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESTRUCTURING OR END OF 7 DAYS, WHICHEVER OCCURS FIRST

* DISCUSSIONS HAVE CONTINUED OVER LAST TWO DAYS AND ARE INCOMPLETE