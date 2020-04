BRIEF-Virgin Australia To Reinstates Minimal Domestic Schedule Underwritten By Australian Govt

April 16 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd:

* REINSTATES MINIMAL DOMESTIC SCHEDULE UNDERWRITTEN BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT

* FROM FRIDAY 17 APRIL VIRGIN AUSTRALIA WILL OPERATE 64 RETURN SERVICES EACH WEEK

* MINIMAL DOMESTIC SCHEDULE TO ENABLE CO TO REINSTATE SOME STOOD DOWN FLIGHT, CABIN & GROUND CREW, OTHER OPERATIONAL TEAM MEMBERS

* SCHEDULE WILL COMMENCE ON 17 APRIL & RUN FOR A PERIOD OF 8 WEEKS, UNTIL 7 JUNE 2020

* CONTINUES TO TRANSPORT CARGO INTERNATIONALLY & DOMESTICALLY & PROVIDE CHARTER SERVICES TO THEIR RESOURCES AND ADHOC CLIENTS

* RESUMPTION OF SERVICES TO ENABLE ABOUT 200 STAFF TO BE STOOD UP TO OPERATE SERVICES, INCLUDING GROUND CREW, CABIN CREW & PILOTS