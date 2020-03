BRIEF-Virgin Australia To Suspend All International Flying From 30 March To 14 June 2020

March 18 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd:

* SUSPENSION OF ALL INTERNATIONAL FLYING FROM 30 MARCH TO 14 JUNE 2020

* GROUP DOMESTIC CAPACITY REDUCTION OF 50 PER CENT UNTIL 14 JUNE 2020

* WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH GOVERNMENT TO PRIORITISE BRINGING AUSTRALIANS HOME AND RETURNING VISITORS BACK TO THEIR POINT OF ORIGIN SAFELY

* WILL OPERATE A REDUCED INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE BETWEEN NOW AND 29 MARCH 2020

* SUSPENSION OF INTERNATIONAL FLYING INCLUDES GROUNDING OF 5 BOEING 777, ONE AIRBUS A330 & 14 BOEING 737 AIRCRAFT

* WILL AIM TO AVOID REDUNDANCIES BY FAST-TRACKING MEASURES LIKE USE OF ACCRUED LEAVE, LEAVE WITHOUT PAY AND REDEPLOYMENT

* TEMPORARY GROUNDING OF INTERNATIONAL FLEET AND REDUCTION IN DOMESTIC CAPACITY WILL IMPACT COMPANY’S WORKFORCE

* CHANGES WILL AFFECT PEOPLE AND CO IS HAVING DISCUSSIONS WITH TEAM MEMBERS AND RELEVANT UNIONS

* REDUCING DOMESTIC CAPACITY INCLUDES GROUNDING OF 20 BOEING 737, SIX A320, TWO ATR & 5 AIRBUS A330 AIRCRAFT FROM CO'S DOMESTIC FLEET