May 20 (Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc:

* VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS SAYS ITS 10% OWNER, VIECO 10 LTD REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 1.3 MILLION SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $16.17PER SHARE ON MAY 18

* VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS SAYS ITS 10% OWNER, VIECO 10 LTD REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 481,367 SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $16.09PER SHARE ON MAY 19