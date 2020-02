Feb 28 (Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc:

* VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS - PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IT MAY ISSUE UP TO 31 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC SAYS NOW MAY ISSUE UP TO 27.46 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF WARRANTS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2wYG4YJ) Further company coverage: