Feb 15 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc:

* ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF IRENE DORNER AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR ELECT TO VIRGIN MONEY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* IRENE WILL JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS CHAIR ELECT AND BECOME A MEMBER OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE ON 1 MARCH 2018