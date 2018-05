May 1 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC:

* Q1 GROSS MORTGAGE LENDING 1.4 BILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2 BILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

* SAYS NO CHANGE TO FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* CAPITAL GUIDANCE FOR DECEMBER 2018 REAFFIRMED AT AROUND 13% CET 1 RATIO BEFORE BENEFIT

* DIGITAL BANK ON TRACK

* Q1 CREDIT CARD BALANCES 3.02 BILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2.65 BILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: