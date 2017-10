Oct 17 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc:

* ‍GROSS MORTGAGE LENDING OF £6.5 BILLION TO END OF Q3, A MARKET SHARE OF 3.5 PER CENT​

* ‍FULL YEAR GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED​

* ‍FY 2017 CET1 RATIO EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 13.5 PER CENT​

* ‍Q3 BANKING NIM 2 CONSISTENT WITH FY 2017 GUIDANCE​

* "EXPERIENCING ROBUST CUSTOMER DEMAND WITH STABLE CUSTOMER BEHAVIOUR"​