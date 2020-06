June 23 (Reuters) - ViroGates A/S:

* VIROGATES ANNOUNCES A NEW CLINICAL ROUTINE CUSTOMER IN SPAIN

* RECEIVES NOTICE FROM HOSPITAL GENERAL UNIVERSITARIO SANTA LUCÍA IN CARTAGENA, SPAIN THAT HOSPITAL WILL IMPLEMENT SUPARNOSTIC TURBILATEX ON ITS ROCHE COBAS PLATFORM

* IMPLEMENTATION TO HELP PROCESS OF TRIAGE IN EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT INCLUDING ALSO TRIAGE IN RELATION TO COVID-19 DISEASE