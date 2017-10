Oct 11 (Reuters) - VirTra Inc

* VirTra Inc - ‍applied to list common stock on Nasdaq Capital Market upon qualification by SEC

* VirTra Inc - ‍planned regulation A+ offering of common stock with minimum of $5 million and a maximum of $10mln

