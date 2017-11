BRIEF-Virtu Financial Announces Additional $50 Mln Repayment And Starts Marketing Of Repricing Transaction

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc:

* VIRTU FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION REPAYMENT AND COMMENCES MARKETING OF REPRICING TRANSACTION

* VIRTU FINANCIAL - ‍PROVIDED NOTICE TO LENDERS,IT WILL PREPAY ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL ON 1ST LIEN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY ON DEC 1​

* VIRTU FINANCIAL INC - ‍PAYMENT WILL BRING CO‘S TOTAL TL PREPAYMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO ACQUISITION OF KCG HOLDINGS ON JULY 20 TO $250 MILLION​

* VIRTU FINANCIAL INC - ‍CONCURRENTLY, VIRTU HAS COMMENCED MARKETING FOR A REPRICING TRANSACTION REFLECTING A REDUCED TL BALANCE OF $650 MILLION​

* VIRTU FINANCIAL - ‍VIRTU ANTICIPATES APPLYING TO TERM LOAN FACILITY​ ESTIMATED AFTER-TAX NET PROCEEDS OF $250 MILLION FROM SALE OF BONDPOINT BUSINESS