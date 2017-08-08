FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Virtu Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.01
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Virtu Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.01

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc

* Virtu announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue fell 16.8 percent to $144.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Virtu Financial - as of June 30, 2017, Virtu had total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,681.1 million​

* Virtu Financial - ‍as of June 30, 2017, had $165.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, $1,119 million in restricted cash held in escrow to fund KCG acquisition​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted net trading income decreased 27.7% to $74.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.