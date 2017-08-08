BRIEF-Virtu Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.01

1 Min Read
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc
* Virtu announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue fell 16.8 percent to $144.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Virtu Financial - as of June 30, 2017, Virtu had total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,681.1 million
* Virtu Financial - as of June 30, 2017, had $165.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, $1,119 million in restricted cash held in escrow to fund KCG acquisition
* Qtrly adjusted net trading income decreased 27.7% to $74.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: