Oct 5 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc

* Virtu Financial- on Sept. 29, unit of co made voluntary prepayment of $100.0 million pursuant to terms of senior secured first lien term loan facility

* Virtu Financial Inc says ‍following prepayment aggregate balance of term loan facility is $950.0 million​