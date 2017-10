Oct 24 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc

* Virtu Financial announces agreement to sell BondPoint to Intercontinental Exchange

* Virtu Financial Inc - ‍Virtu will receive $400 million in cash upon close of transaction, net after-tax proceeds​

* Virtu Financial Inc - ‍proceeds of deal will be used to repay a portion of Virtu's outstanding term loan​