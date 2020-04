April 14 (Reuters) - Virtus Health Ltd:

* VIRTUS HEALTH LTD - CONSIDERS IT APPROPRIATE TO DEFER PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND, SCHEDULED FOR PAYMENT ON 16 APRIL 2020, UNTIL 30 NOVEMBER 2020

* VIRTUS HEALTH LTD - REDUCING FIXED REMUNERATION FOR SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND BOARD BY ABOUT 20% UNTIL 30 JUNE

* VIRTUS HEALTH LTD - AT 31 MARCH, TOTAL BANK FACILITIES DRAWN WERE $173MLN IN BORROWINGS AND $5.2MLN IN GUARANTEES