March 23 (Reuters) - Virtus Health Ltd:

* IN AUSTRALIA, SAW REDUCTION IN DAY ONE APPOINTMENTS BY PATIENTS IN 2-WEEKS ENDING MARCH 18 (SPECIFIES REGION)

* EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS IN FINAL QUARTER OF FY20 IS TOO UNCERTAIN TO BE ABLE TO BE QUANTIFIED