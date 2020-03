March 25 (Reuters) - Virtus Health Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ENCOURAGE PATIENTS WHO WERE PLANNING TO BEGIN A TREATMENT TO CONSIDER POSTPONING FERTILITY TREATMENT & STAYING AT HOME

* NON-IVF ELECTIVE SURGERY IN DAY HOSPITALS ALREADY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED, TO NOW ONLY PROCEED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNMENT'S DIRECTIVE