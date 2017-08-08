FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virtusa Corp Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25
August 8, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Virtusa Corp Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp:

* Virtusa announces first quarter 2018 consolidated financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $227.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $224.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 to $1.63

* Sees q2 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.38

* Sees q2 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.20

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $940 million to $960 million

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $236.5 million to $241.5 million

* Virtusa corp -anticipates restructuring charge of $1.5 million in second and third fiscal quarters of 2018 related to resource optimization initiatives

* Fy gaap diluted eps is expected to be in range of $0.78 to $0.96

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $935.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

