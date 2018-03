BRIEF-Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of Etouch

March 12 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp:

* VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ETOUCH

* VIRTUSA CORP - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MILLION​

* VIRTUSA CORP - FOR Q4, MANAGEMENT CURRENTLY EXPECTS ETOUCH TO CONTRIBUTE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.0 MILLION

* VIRTUSA CORP - PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MILLION PAID AT CLOSING

* VIRTUSA CORP - ‍EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019​

* VIRTUSA CORP - EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ‍ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 ​

* VIRTUSA - TO USE $70 MILLION OF DELAYED DRAW TERM-LOAN FROM EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY,$10 MILLION OF CASH ON HAND TO MAKE PAYMENTS DUE AT DEAL CLOSING