BRIEF-Virtusa Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.47

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp:

* VIRTUSA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 21.5 PERCENT TO $263.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.013 BILLION TO $1.019 BILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $274 MILLION TO $280 MILLION

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.06 TO $0.12

* TAX ACT RESULTED IN A TAX EXPENSE OF $19.8 MILLION FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018

* SEES Q4 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.21 TO $0.27

* ANTICIPATES INCURRING A RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $0.3 MILLION IN Q4 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* SEES Q4 FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.51 TO $0.57

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.59 TO $1.65

* RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $0.3 MILLION IN Q4 IS REFLECTED IN GAAP EPS GUIDANCE, AND NOT INCLUDED IN NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $259.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.58, REVENUE VIEW $1.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $268.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S