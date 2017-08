July 18 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc:

* Visa and PayPal extend partnership to Europe

* Visa and PayPal have agreed to extend participation in Visa digital enablement program (VDEP) in Europe

* Partnership enables PayPal in Europe to issue Visa accounts

* Co under banking license in Europe is joining Visa network of client financial institutions, to be able to offer Visa accounts in Europe