BRIEF-Visa Inc Q2 Earnings Per Share $1.11

April 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13%

* SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REVENUE GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT

* QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS

* INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

* QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE

* QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

* SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* VISA SEES 2018 DILUTED CLASS A COMMON STOCK EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH INCLUDING IMPACT OF TAX REFORM LOW-60’S ON GAAP NOMINAL DOLLAR BASIS, HIGH-20’S ON ADJUSTED NOMINAL DOLLAR BASIS

* VISA - OPERATING EXPENSES $1.7 BILLION FOR FISCAL Q2, 4% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR, INCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM RELATED TO CHARITABLE DONATION TO VISA FOUNDATION

* VISA - EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $4.81 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.41, REVENUE VIEW $20.18 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: