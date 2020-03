BRIEF-Visa Sees GAAP Net Rev Growth In Mid-Single Digits For Q2

March 30 (Reuters) - Visa Inc:

* VISA CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY MONITOR COVID-19 SITUATION AND ITS IMPACT GLOBALLY

* AS VIRUS HAS SPREAD IN LAST FEW WEEKS, CO SEEING RAPID DETERIORATION OF CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL RELATED SPENDING IN CARD PRESENT, CARD NOT PRESENT

* IMPACTS TO CROSS-BORDER VOLUME AS WELL AS PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS WILL AFFECT FISCAL Q2 INTERNATIONAL TRANSACTION AND DATA PROCESSING REVENUE

* FOR FISCAL Q2 ENDING MARCH 31, 2020, ON A GAAP BASIS, VISA EXPECTS NET REVENUE GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* ON A NON-GAAP AND CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, VISA EXPECTS Q2 NET REVENUE GROWTH IN HIGH END OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* FOR FISCAL Q2 ENDING MARCH 31, 2020, ON A GAAP BASIS, VISA EXPECTS EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN HIGH END OF LOW SINGLE DIGITS

* FOR FISCAL Q2, ON NON-GAAP & CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, CO EXPECTS EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN HIGH END OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME DOWN 4% MONTH-TO-DATE