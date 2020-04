April 24 (Reuters) - Viscofan SA:

* MAINTAINS 2020 OUTLOOK FOR EBITDA, REVENUE AND NET PROFIT GROWTH

* MAINTAINS PROPOSED EARNINGS DISTRIBUTION OF 1.62 EUROS PER SHARE, WHICH INCLUDES COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.96 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON JUNE 4