BRIEF-Viscom Net Profit Up At EUR 9.1 Mln

March 21 (Reuters) - VISCOM AG:

* VISCOM AG ACHIEVES RECORD REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR AND ANTICIPATES FURTHER GROWTH IN 2018

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL: EUR 0.60 PER DIVIDEND-BEARING SHARE

* FY ‍REVENUE: EUR 88,542 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 77,245 THOUSAND, +14.6 %)​

* FY EBIT-MARGIN: 15.6 % (PREVIOUS YEAR: 13.6 %)

* FY ‍INCOMING ORDERS: EUR 90,250 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 83,498 THOUSAND, +8.1 %)​

* FY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY 27.3 %, FROM EUR 7,129 THOUSAND IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 9,073 THOUSAND

* FORECASTING REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 93 MILLION AND EUR 98 MILLION AND AN EBIT-MARGIN OF BETWEEN 13 % AND 15 % FOR 2018​