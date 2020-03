BRIEF-Viscom Proposes Dividend Of EUR 0.05 Per No-Par Share

March 30 (Reuters) - VISCOM AG:

* EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND AT MINIMUM LEVEL

* PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.05 PER NO-PAR SHARE ENTITLED TO DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CLOSED 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR WITH EBIT OF EUR 4,017 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 10,944 THOUSAND).

* DIFFICULT TO ASSESS IMPACT GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON VISCOM GROUP

* THIS DOES NOT AFFECT GROUP’S FUNDAMENTAL DIVIDEND POLICY OF DISTRIBUTING 50% OF GROUP NET PROFIT

* PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.05 PER NO-PAR SHARE SHOULD ENSURE THAT VISCOM AG’S FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY REMAIN SOLID MOVING FORWARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)