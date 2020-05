BRIEF-Viscom Q1 Revenue At EUR 15.6 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - VISCOM AG:

* REVENUE AND EARNINGS IMPACTED BY EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 INCOMING ORDERS: EUR 15,928 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 19,844 THOUSAND)

* Q1 REVENUE: EUR 15,616 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 19,715 THOUSAND)

* Q1 ORDER BACKLOG: EUR 16,251 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 25,099 THOUSAND)

* Q1 EBIT: EUR -2,464 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 348 THOUSAND)

* FORECAST FOR CURRENT YEAR IS STILL SUBJECT TO A GREAT DEAL OF UNCERTAINTY

* DEVELOPMENT OF INCOMING ORDERS AND REVENUE IN 2020 WILL LARGELY DEPEND ON OVERALL ECONOMIC SITUATION

* SAYS WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE FORECAST FOR YEAR RELEASED IN APRIL