BRIEF-Vishay Precision Group Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.24

May 5 (Reuters) - Vishay Precision Group Inc:

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE $56 MILLION TO $62 MILLION

* VISHAY PRECISION GROUP - EXPECT FINANCIAL RESULTS IN Q2 OF 2020 WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MAJORITY OF CO’S OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN ABLE TO MAINTAIN FULL OR PARTIAL OPERATIONS

* VISHAY PRECISION - CO’S 2 FORCE SENSORS OPERATIONS REQUIRED PER GOVERNMENT ORDERS IN JURISDICTIONS TO SHUT DOWN COMPLETELY/TO OPERATE WITH MINIMAL STAFFS

* VISHAY PRECISION GROUP - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM INDIAN GOVERNMENT TO RESUME PARTIAL OPERATIONS AT CO’S MANUFACTURING FACILITY ON MAY 4, 2020

* EXPECTS REDUCTION IN ITS INDIA OPERATIONS TO REDUCE FORCE SENSORS REVENUES BY $5 MILLION TO $7 MILLION IN Q2

* VISHAY PRECISION - IF OPERATING RESTRICTIONS ON INDIAN FACILITY NOT LIFTED ON MAY 17, ANTICIPATE ADDITIONAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON RESULTS OF OPERATION

* VISHAY PRECISION GROUP - AS OF MAY 5, 2020, ALL OF CO'S FACILITIES, WITH EXCEPTION OF FACILITY IN INDIA, ARE OPERATING FULLY