Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc:

* VISHAY REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.23

* Q4 REVENUE $674.5 MILLION VERSUS $570.8 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $665 MILLION TO $705 MILLION

* RECORDED ‍CHARGE OF $235 MILLION RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​ IN Q4, FY

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $677.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $689.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ GUIDANCE FOR Q1 2018 GROSS MARGINS OF 26.5% TO 27.5% AT Q4 EXCHANGE RATES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: