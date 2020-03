BRIEF-Visiativ FY Net Result Group Share Down At 2.6 Million Euros

March 17 (Reuters) - VISIATIV SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 25% TO EUR 203.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 163.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA UP 42% TO EUR 18.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS AT PROFITABILITY GROWTH WITH GROUP EBITDA EUR 30 MILLION BY 2023

* CANNOT COMMUNICATE 2020 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES GIVEN ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES LINKED TO CORONAVIRUS

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE DOWN 20% TO EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO