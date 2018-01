Jan 30 (Reuters) - VISIATIV SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​124.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 105.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVE OF IMPROVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY FOR 2017‍​

* IN 2018 WILL RELY ON THE NEW MILESTONES SET AT END OF YEAR TO ACCELERATE ITS DEVELOPMENT UNDER THE NEXT100 PLAN

* Q4 TOTAL GROWTH UP 14%, CARRYING QUARTERLY SALES TO EUR 47.1 MILLION