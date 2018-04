April 26 (Reuters) - VISIATIV SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 28.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 SEES FY REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 150 MILLION AND EUR 155 MILLION

* IN 2018 SEES ANNUAL GROWTH BETWEEN 20 PERCENT AND 25 PERCENT