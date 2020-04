April 22 (Reuters) - VISIATIV SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 42.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT THIS STAGE, PREMATURE TO COMMUNICATE ACCURATELY IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GROUP’S BUSINESS

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CASH POSITION OF EUR 29.6 MILLION