Feb 28 (Reuters) - VISIATIV SA:

* TO BUY INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF SOLIDWORKS SOLUTIONS OF DASSAULT SYSTEMES

* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 2018

* REITERATES NEXT100 STRATEGIC PLAN REVENUE GUIDANCE OF EUR 200 MILLION BY 2020

* TAKES MAJORITY STAKE IN TIMELAB START-UP Source text : bit.ly/2COB1qE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)