March 22 (Reuters) - VISIBILIA EDITORE SPA:

* BRACKNOR INVESTMENT REQUESTS CONVERSION OF 10 BONDS FROM THE SECOND TRANCHE

* 10 BONDS GRANT RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE TO 1.25 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES

* SHARE RESULTING FROM CONVERSION REPRESENT 3.5 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AFTER SHARE ISSUE

* COVERSION TO RESULT IN AN INCREASE OF EUR 100,000 IN THE NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARE CAPITAL