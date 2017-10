Sept 29 (Reuters) - VISIODENT SA

* H1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 3.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FURTHER DECREASE IN EBITDA DUE TO CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN H2 Source text: bit.ly/2xLhiZW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)