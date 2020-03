March 10 (Reuters) - Visiomed Group SA:

* FOR CORONAVIRUS, DEPLOYS TWO CONNECTED HEALTH SOLUTIONS

* FOR CORONAVIRUS: PROPOSES VISIOCHECK, THE TELECONSULTATION SOLUTION IN MOBILITY

* FOR CORONAVIRUS: PROPOSES COVID-19 VIRTUAL DIAGNOSTIC ORIENTATION ASSISTANT