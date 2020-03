March 27 (Reuters) - VISIOMED GROUP SA:

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 24.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 19.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 TURNOVER OF 10.2M EUR, COMPARED TO EUR 8.7M IN 2018

* THE GROSS OPERATING LOSS IS STABLE, AT -17.3 MILLION EUR

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 CASH POSITION OF EUR 6.9 MILLION (COMPARED WITH EUR 0.6 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018)