July 9 (Reuters) - VISIOMED GROUP SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING INCOME IN H1 2020 COMPARED TO THE H1 2019 (-9.8 M€) AND H2 2019 (-7.5 M€) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)