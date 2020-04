BRIEF-Visiomed Group Net Cash And Cash Equivalents EUR 5.9 Million Euros At 31 March

April 3 (Reuters) - Visiomed Group SA:

* OPERATING EXPENSES REDUCED FROM €20M TO €5M ON A FULL YEAR BASIS

* AT 31 MARCH 2020 NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT EUR 5.9 MILLION EUROS

* ANNOUNCED THE RELOCATION OF ITS HEAD OFFICE TO A NEW SITE IN ILE-DE-FRANCE AT THE END OF THE CONTAINMENT PERIOD WILL GENERATE SAVINGS OF €0.6 MILLION ON A FULL-YEAR BASIS

* COMPANY'S TOTAL HEADCOUNT DECREASED FROM 132 EMPLOYEES ON JUNE 30, 2019 TO 38 ON MARCH 31, 2020.