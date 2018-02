Feb 27 (Reuters) - VISIOMED GROUP SA:

* ISSUES EUR 6.6 MILLION IN CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* DRAW DOWN OF TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED AS PART OF AGREEMENT WITH HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* BONDS ARE ASSORTED WITH 3,130,930 SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS WITH EXERCISE PRICE AT EUR 1,054 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)