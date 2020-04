BRIEF-Visiomed Group Sees Gross Operating Profit At Break-Even From 2021

April 15 (Reuters) - VISIOMED GROUP SA:

* BELIEVES THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO INITIATE A VERY STRONG GROWTH DYNAMIC AS EARLY AS 2020 AND OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

* TO DATE, COMPANY ALREADY HAS COMMERCIAL PROSPECTING THAT CAN GENERATE TURNOVER OF ALMOST EUR 4 MILLION

* EXPECTS 35 M€ IN REVENUE BY 2024 (€1.2 MILLION IN REVENUES IN 2019 ON THE CURRENT SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION)

* SEES FINANCIAL BALANCE FROM 2021 AND EUR 20 MLN OF TURNOVER IN 2022

* SEES GROSS OPERATING PROFIT AT BREAKEVEN FROM 2021 AND A GROSS OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 10% IN 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)