BRIEF-Visiomed Registers Over 20 Million Euros In Orders To Fight Covid-19

May 19 (Reuters) - VISIOMED GROUP SA:

* MORE THAN 20 MEUR OF FIRM ORDERS FOR THE ARSENAL TO FIGHT THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* GROUP HAS CONCLUDED A NEW EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE LABORATORY LICLEAR BIOTECH FOR DISTRIBUTION OF RAPID SEROLOGICAL TESTS

* MASK ORDER INITIATED BY THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT REPRESENTS AN AMOUNT IN EXCESS OF 10 MILLION EUROS

* FIRST SALES OF RT-PCR TESTS DEVELOPPED BY USTAR ARE EXPECTED BY END OF MONTH Source text: bit.ly/2zbh69F Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)