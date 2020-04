April 21 (Reuters) - Visiomed Group SA:

* ORDER FOR 8 MILLION PROTECTIVE MASKS ON BEHALF OF THE FRENCH AUTHORITIES

* FOR THIS ORDER, WORTH MORE THAN 10 MILLION EUROS, VISIOMED GROUP AGREED TO LIMIT ITS TRADE MARGIN TO PARTICIPATE IN THE NATIONAL EFFORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)