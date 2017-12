Dec 11 (Reuters) - Visionaryholdings Co Ltd

* Says three firms, an investment fund, AP Cayman Partners II, L.P. and Japan Ireland Investment Partners Unlimited, acquired 16.7 percent stake (31.6 million shares)in the co, via TOB, on Dec. 8

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VkxiGG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)