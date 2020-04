BRIEF-Visioneering Technologies Says Shipments To US ECPS In 1Q Expected To Increase 20% Over 4Q19

April 2 (Reuters) - Visioneering Technologies Inc:

* SHIPMENTS TO US ECPS IN 1Q FY2020 EXPECTED TO INCREASE 20% OVER 4Q19 TO A RECORD US$1.62M

* CASH ON HAND EXPECTED TO ALLOW COMPANY TO OPERATE INTO Q4 OF 2020

* RETAINED 11 OF ITS 30 SALES AND MARKETING STAFF MEMBERS

* EXPECTS NET REVENUE IN 1Q20 TO DECREASE 7% TO US$1.3 MILLION COMPARED TO 4Q19

* AS OF 1 APRIL 2020, CO HAS REDUCED FORCE BY 22 OF 42 EMPLOYEES

* POSSIBLE THAT CO’S CURRENT CASH WILL BE DEPLETED PRIOR TO Q4 OF 2020

* EXPECTS COST-SAVING MEASURES TO ALLOW CURRENT CASH ON HAND TO FUND OPERATIONS TILL EARLY OCT 2020, ASSUMING STEEP Q2 SALES DECLINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: