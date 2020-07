July 10 (Reuters) - VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :

* H1 TURNOVER 42.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 57.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES OUTLOOK VERY UNCERTAIN GIVEN ONGOING EVOLUTION OF THE PANDEMIC CRISIS

* SAYS JUNE TURNOVER 9.2 MILLION EUROS, UP 6% YOY

* SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER RECOVERY IN TURNOVER IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2DvBtAn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)