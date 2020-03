March 20 (Reuters) - VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA:

* SAYS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS IN PORTUGAL, BETWEEN MARCH 23 AND APRIL 9, 2020, INCLUDING CLOSURE OF PRODUCTION AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES (EXCEPT ON-LINE SALES CHANNELS)

* SAYS MEASURES INCLUDE BRINGING FORWARD 2020 HOLIDAY PERIOD TO MARCH 23-APRIL 9 FOR THE MAJORITY OF GROUP'S WORKERS IN PORTUGAL